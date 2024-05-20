BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"We are closely following the situation and will provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran's rescue efforts," according to the statement.

According to media reports, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials suffered a "hard landing" in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

