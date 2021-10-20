UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Congressman For Concealing Facts, Making False Statements - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A US federal grand jury has charged US Congressman Jeff Fortenberry with concealment of facts and making false statements as part of an investigation into illegal donations to his 2016 election campaign, the US Attorney's Offic said in a statement.

"Federal grand jury indictment charges US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign," the US Attorney's Office said via Twitter on Tuesday.

