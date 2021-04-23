US, Indonesian Defense Chiefs to Talk Friday About Search for Missing Submarine - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin will speak with his Indonesia counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Friday to discuss how the United States can assist in the search for a missing military submarine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"[Secretary of Defense Lloyd] Austin is scheduled to speak with his counterpart, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto tomorrow morning to convey our sorrow and to discuss how else the United States can be of assistance," Kirby said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian Navy lost communication with the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine with over 50 people on board that was taking part in drills near Bali. The missing submarine may reportedly be at a depth of 2,300 feet.