Open Menu

US Intends To Open New Consulates In Indian Cities Bangalore, Ahmedabad - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

US Intends to Open New Consulates in Indian Cities Bangalore, Ahmedabad - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States intends to open two new consulates in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Ahmedabad, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The United States intends to open new consulates in Bangalore and Ahmedabad," the official said.

India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of a consulate in Seattle and looks forward to also announcing new consulates of its own in the US, the official added.

The announcements come as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where he is set to meet with US President Joe Biden on an array of issues, including people-to-people and educational ties.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Ahmedabad Bangalore Seattle United States

Recent Stories

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

48 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

14 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

14 hours ago
Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

14 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

14 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

14 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

15 hours ago
 NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

15 hours ago
 Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berl ..

Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

15 hours ago

More Stories From World