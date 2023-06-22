US Intends to Open New Consulates in Indian Cities Bangalore, Ahmedabad - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States intends to open two new consulates in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Ahmedabad, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The United States intends to open new consulates in Bangalore and Ahmedabad," the official said.

India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of a consulate in Seattle and looks forward to also announcing new consulates of its own in the US, the official added.

The announcements come as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where he is set to meet with US President Joe Biden on an array of issues, including people-to-people and educational ties.