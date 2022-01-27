US, Israel Discuss Alternative Options Should JCPOA Talks Fail - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US and Israeli security officials held a virtual meeting to discuss a range of mutual issues including alternative options to consider should diplomatic efforts fail to revive the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Wednesday.

"US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata convened a virtual meeting on January 26 of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group ... Mr. Sullivan emphasized that while the United States remains committed to diplomacy as the best means for preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the United States is preparing alternative options, in coordination with its partners, should diplomacy fail," the White House said in a press release.

Both sides agreed to remain in close coordination on a full range of issues of mutual interest, the release said.

The meeting was attended by senior US and Israeli representatives of their respective foreign policy, defense and intelligence agencies, the release added.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, and Germany in 2015. In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations.

With Joe Biden in office, the US agreed to talks to revive the JCPOA. Such negotiations are being held in Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that Iran may consider holding direct talks with the United States if it helps reach a better deal. The US has said it is ready for such talks.