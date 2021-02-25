UrduPoint.com
US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group On Iran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:35 AM

The United States and Israel agreed to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran with the first round of consultations expected in the coming days as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the nuclear deal, Axios reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States and Israel agreed to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran with the first round of consultations expected in the coming days as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the nuclear deal, Axios reported on Wednesday.

According to the website, during the upcoming meeting Israel, the world's staunchest opponent to the deal, will lay out its latest data on Iran's atomic project to establish "a mutual intelligence baseline" before moving on to policy discussions.

The group established in 2009 will now be headed by the US and Israeli national security advisers Jake Sullivan and Meir Ben-Shabbat and include officials from various defense, foreign policy and intelligence agencies.

Its first meeting will be held over a secure video conference system, according to the report.

The governments, the report added, appear to be launching a serious dialogue rather than a political fight, which is notable given President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sharp differences over the Iran nuclear deal.

Biden vows to restore the deal ditched by his predecessor Donald Trump and starts consultations with allies around the world on the way forward. Israel voiced its concerns after the US administration agreed to attend the P5+1 meeting with the Iranian delegation arranged by the European Union.

