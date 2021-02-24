US, Japan Join Annual Computer-Based 'Resilient Shield' Missile Defense Drill - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US and Japanese forces will hone tactics and skills needed to integrate defenses against ballistic missiles in a joint computer-based exercise dubbed Resilient Shield 2021 this week, the Defense Department said in a release.

"Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to test US Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and US forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs," the release said on Tuesday.

Resilient Shield 2021 is specifically focused on maintaining and improving missile defense operations of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and joint US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

More than 77 Japan and US commands will participate in the February 22-26 exercise, according to the release.