UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan Join Annual Computer-Based 'Resilient Shield' Missile Defense Drill - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:30 AM

US, Japan Join Annual Computer-Based 'Resilient Shield' Missile Defense Drill - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US and Japanese forces will hone tactics and skills needed to integrate defenses against ballistic missiles in a joint computer-based exercise dubbed Resilient Shield 2021 this week, the Defense Department said in a release.

"Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to test US Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and US forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs," the release said on Tuesday.

Resilient Shield 2021 is specifically focused on maintaining and improving missile defense operations of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and joint US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

More than 77 Japan and US commands will participate in the February 22-26 exercise, according to the release.

Related Topics

Japan Bermudian Dollar February

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

4 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

4 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

5 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

4 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

4 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.