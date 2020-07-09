UrduPoint.com
US Launches Operation To Counter Surge In Violence In Kansas City - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Launches Operation to Counter Surge in Violence in Kansas City - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr is launching an operation to counter a surge of violence in the state of Missouri's Kansas City where homicides are up by 40 percent, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Today, Attorney General William P. Barr announced the launch of Operation Legend, a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all Federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime, beginning in Kansas City, MO," the release said on Wednesday.

Kansas City has had 100 homicides so far this year, which is a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the release said.

More than a hundred federal agents from the FBI, US Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will provide substantial support to state and local officials as they aim to counter the surge in violence, the release said.

Furthermore, US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Timothy Garrison will ensure additional resources are available to take on the expected increase in prosecutions, the release said.

More Stories From World

