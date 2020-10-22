UrduPoint.com
US May Label 3 Major Human Rights Groups Anti-Semitic- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Trump administration may announce as early as this week that several major international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are anti-Semitic and pressing other governments not to support them, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The organizations so labeled would include Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam and the announcement would be made out of the Department of State, the Washington newspaper said.

Any such announcement would probably generate outrage among US civil society organizations and movements and could lead to legal action against the US government, Politico said.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam all deny that they are anti-Semitic, the report also noted. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo favors making the announcement, Politico cited one congressional aide with State Department connections as saying.

