US Military Attack Struck Al-Qaeda Terrorist Leader In Syria - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US military carried out a successful airstrike in Syria against a senior al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) leader, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"A strike in Idlib, Syria, against a senior al-Qaeda leader, the initial indications are they struck the individual that they were targeting and that they don't have any indications at this time of civilian casualties," Kirby said during a press briefing.

