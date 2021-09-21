US Military Attack Struck Al-Qaeda Terrorist Leader in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US military carried out a successful airstrike in Syria against a senior al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) leader, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"A strike in Idlib, Syria, against a senior al-Qaeda leader, the initial indications are they struck the individual that they were targeting and that they don't have any indications at this time of civilian casualties," Kirby said during a press briefing.