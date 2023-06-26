Open Menu

US Must Apologize, Provide Judicial Resolution For Torture At Gitmo -UN Special Rapporteur

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The United States must provide both a judicial resolution and an apology for its use of torture at the Guantanamo Bay prison, UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said on Monday

"One thing that's clear (is) this report upholds the rights of victims of terrorism to justice, accountability and transparency, but I find that the single most significant barrier to fulfilling the rights of victims and survivors was the use of torture. Torture was a betrayal of the rights of the victims of the 911 attacks," Ní Aoláin said in a press briefing. "The US government must urgently provide judicial resolution, apology and guarantees of non-repetition.

"

Ní Aoláin spoke after her visit to the notorious prison, where she said she was granted all requested access to all the detention facilities and detainees.

She also noted that while some significant improvements have been made to the conditions of confinement at Gitmo, she is still concerned about the continued detention of 30 men and systemic arbitrariness.

"I observed that after two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound and it's ongoing," she added. "Every single detainee I met with lives with the unrelenting harms that follow from systematic practices of rendition, torture, and arbitrary detention."

