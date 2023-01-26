US, NATO Came Dangerously Close to Large Military Conflict in Europe - Russian Diplomat

The United States and NATO have approached a dangerous line on the way to a full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States and NATO have approached a dangerous line on the way to a full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich said on Thursday.

"The leadership of the United States and its satellites in NATO has approached a dangerous line. Their deliberate actions to escalate the military confrontation in Ukraine, provoking the regime into military operations against the Russian population using Western heavy weapons and target designation based on NATO intelligence is a direct path to a full-scale military conflict in Europe, from which absolutely all the inhabitants of our continent will definitely lose.

And the Anglo-Saxon puppeteers of this 'fire' will not be able to sit tight and wait it out this time," Buyakevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to Buyakevich, the NATO countries agreed on decisions "deepening their involvement in armed confrontation with Russian troops."

The participants of the meeting at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany took steps aimed at "qualitatively strengthening the military escalation, increasing the intensity of hostilities", these steps "will definitely cause further civilian casualties and additional destruction in many settlements," the diplomat added.