US Navy Confirms New 'Incident' in Which Iran Seizes American Drones in Red Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The US Navy confirms a new "incident" in which Iran seized two American drones in the Red Sea, spokesman Tim Hawkins told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Iran's navy briefly seized two US surface drones in the Red Sea, accusing them of jeopardizing maritime safety.

"We are aware of the claims. There was indeed an incident. We will look to provide additional information when we can," Hawkins said.