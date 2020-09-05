US Needs to Spend $1.8Bln to Remove Huawei, ZTE Equipment - Federal Communications Agency

The United States will have to spend $1.8 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from its telecommunications networks, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United States will have to spend $1.8 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from its telecommunications networks, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.

"It could cost an estimated $1.837 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment," the FCC said, citing research by the Wireline Competition Bureau and the Office of Economics and Analytics.

The action against Huawei and ZTE is part of a wide-ranging clampdown on China by the Trump administration, which has accused Beijing of spying on American interests and citizens through the use of Chinese equipment and networks.

The Xi administration has refuted the charges.

In June, the FCC officially designated Huawei and ZTE as threats to national security, barring US telecommunications providers from using government subsidy money via the $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment from the two companies for their networks.