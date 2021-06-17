US, Russia Agree to Study Challenges in Work of Diplomatic Missions - US Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States and Russia have agreed to examine the challenges in the work of diplomatic missions, a senior US administration official told reporters.

On Wednesday, at a meeting in Geneva, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, agreed on the return of the ambassadors of the two countries, who are in consultations in their capitals.

"We agreed on the importance of having our ambassadors return to their respective capitals, and Ambassador [John] Sullivan, who's here, hopefully has his bag packed and will be getting ready to go back to Moscow, and Ambassador [Anatoly] Antonov will come back to Washington. And more broadly, to look to see if we can work through the challenges that we have in sustaining our diplomatic missions. So there's an agreement to work on that," the US official said.