UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Agree To Study Challenges In Work Of Diplomatic Missions - US Administration

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:40 AM

US, Russia Agree to Study Challenges in Work of Diplomatic Missions - US Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States and Russia have agreed to examine the challenges in the work of diplomatic missions, a senior US administration official told reporters.

On Wednesday, at a meeting in Geneva, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, agreed on the return of the ambassadors of the two countries, who are in consultations in their capitals.

"We agreed on the importance of having our ambassadors return to their respective capitals, and Ambassador [John] Sullivan, who's here, hopefully has his bag packed and will be getting ready to go back to Moscow, and Ambassador [Anatoly] Antonov will come back to Washington. And more broadly, to look to see if we can work through the challenges that we have in sustaining our diplomatic missions. So there's an agreement to work on that," the US official said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

7 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

9 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.