UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Planing Full-Scale Search-Rescue Exercise In Bering Strait Area - Coast Guard

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

US, Russia Planing Full-Scale Search-Rescue Exercise in Bering Strait Area - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The United States and Russia are planning large full-scale search and rescue exercises in Bering Strait area in the coming years, but have set no specific time-frame due to significant amount of preparatory work, US Coast Guard District 17 Incident Management and Preparedness Adviser Mark Everett said on Monday.

"We have plans now in our bilateral two-year work plan to continue to move to full scale exercises in the Bering Strait region," Everett said during an online conversation at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars.

Everett noted that the last time the United States and Russia held such exercises was in 1998.

Everett, who co-chairs the Joint Planning Group for Russia-US Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan (JCP), said a significant degree of complexity and amount of organization is needed for such events.

He also said that such a thorough approach to organizing such exercises may stretch to several years.

Both countries are in the ramp-up stage of this partnership with "smaller segments of what a larger full scale exercise might look like," Everett added.

Related Topics

Russia Everett United States May

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Tourism sector badly affected by corona pandemic: ..

4 seconds ago

Low-quality drinking water seized at station stall ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.