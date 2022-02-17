UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Money Launderer From Mexican Jalisco Drug Cartel - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on a prominent money launderer for the Jalisco Cartel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on a prominent money launderer for the Jalisco Cartel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Sergio Armando Orozco Rodriguez (also known as 'Chocho') pursuant to Executive Order 14059," the release said.

Orozco Rodriguez acts for or on behalf of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) by facilitating various illicit activities in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the release said.

CJNG, a violent Mexico-based organization traffics a significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States, the release also said.

"The cartel uses this renowned tourist destination as a strategic stronghold not only for drug trafficking but also money laundering, extortion, kidnappings, and assassinations," the release added.

Many new businesses in the Puerto Vallarta area must receive unofficial permission to open from Orozco Rodriguez. Once they open, he collects taxes from these businesses on behalf of CJNG and consequently has had ties to multiple nightclubs, bars, and restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, according to the release.

