US Security Advisor Says India, Other States Should Tell Russia To End Ukraine Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 10:48 PM

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that India and other countries should tell Russia that now is the time to end its special military operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that India and other countries should tell Russia that now is the time to end its special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Indian leadership, which has long standing relationships in Moscow from the very top all the way through the Russian government, (should) continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Sullivan further said that every country, regardless of how they feel about Russia, Ukraine or the United States, should push the message that now is the time for the special military operation to end.

At the end of June, NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank by 2023 amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

NATO said that it plans to increase the number of high-readiness forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future, as well as to increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level. In addition, NATO member states pledged to increase the level of defense spending.

Military support for Ukraine has been another issue in the current crisis in relations between Russia and the collective West, as the latter has ramped up military supplies to Ukraine since the start of Russia's operation.

