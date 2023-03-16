US Senate Confirms Ravi Chaudhary to Be Assistant Secretary of Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US Senate confirmed former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official Ravi Chaudhary to be an assistant secretary of the Air Force.

The US Senate on Wednesday afternoon confirmed Chaudhary's nomination in a 65-29 vote.

Chaudhary will specifically serve as the Air Force's assistant secretary for installations, environment and energy.

Chaudhary will be responsible for overseeing Air Force and Space Force installations around the world and managing privatized housing used by airmen, according to media reports.