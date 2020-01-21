UrduPoint.com
US Senate Republicans Publish Resolution Outlining Trump Impeachment Trial Details

Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US Senate Republicans have published a draft resolution for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that proposes giving the prosecution and defense teams 24 hours over two days to present their respective cases, before allowing senators to vote on whether to call witnesses or hear new evidence.

Senators are scheduled to vote on the four-page resolution, composed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, later on Tuesday. The Republican-majority Senate will likely approve the resolution.

McConnell's resolution proposes giving both the prosecution and defense teams 24 hours over two days for both side's respective arguments.

Sixteen hours of questions will follow, before a four-hour debate and a vote to decide whether to consider witnesses or other evidence.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

