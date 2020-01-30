US Senate Urged to Act on Chemicals in Ohio Drinking Water - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The US Senate must act to approve legislation already passed by the House of Representatives to designate PFAS chemicals found in Ohio drinking water as hazardous substances, Senator Sherrod Brown told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Ohio parents should not have to worry about their children's health every time they turn on the faucet," said Brown. "We need to help communities clean up the water supply, and we need the corporations who contaminated it accountable."

An Environmental Working Group report last week said per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "Forever Chemicals" had been discovered in drinking water in the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus in the US state of Ohio, Brown said.

Earlier in January, the House passed legislation designating PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances and requiring the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set standards for their levels in drinking water, Brown noted.

Scientific studies have linked PFAS chemicals to certain medical conditions, including cancer and low birth weights and have found PFAS chemicals potentially reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, Brown said in a press release.