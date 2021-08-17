UrduPoint.com

US Sends Joint Task Force To Aid Humanitarian Efforts In Haiti - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Haiti - Pentagon

The United States will send a military joint task force and eight helicopters to Haiti to assist with the humanitarian efforts after the major earthquake hit the country, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States will send a military joint task force and eight helicopters to Haiti to assist with the humanitarian efforts after the major earthquake hit the country, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We stood up a joint task force, Joint Task Force (JTF) Haiti... The JTF, the forward elements of it, the headquarters elements of the joint task force, will be moving to Haiti today. We are also flying eight helicopters to Haiti later this morning to help with, again, providing a picture overhead," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Earthquake United States Haiti

Recent Stories

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to A ..

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to Allow People to Leave Afghanist ..

1 minute ago
 Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur R ..

Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

1 minute ago
 Great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders in cu ..

Great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders in current situation: Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kab ..

Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kabul By End of Tuesday - Pentago ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

5 minutes ago
 Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at ..

Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at US Request - Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.