US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Haiti - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States will send a military joint task force and eight helicopters to Haiti to assist with the humanitarian efforts after the major earthquake hit the country, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We stood up a joint task force, Joint Task Force (JTF) Haiti... The JTF, the forward elements of it, the headquarters elements of the joint task force, will be moving to Haiti today. We are also flying eight helicopters to Haiti later this morning to help with, again, providing a picture overhead," Kirby said.