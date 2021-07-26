US, Several Other Countries Condemn Arrests of Protesters in Cuba in Joint Statement

Officials from the United States, Austria, Brazil, Israel, South Korea and Ukraine condemned mass arrests and detentions of protesters in Cuba and called on the government to respect universal rights and freedoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Officials from the United States, Austria, Brazil, Israel, South Korea and Ukraine condemned mass arrests and detentions of protesters in Cuba and called on the government to respect universal rights and freedoms.

Earlier in July, thousands of Cuban citizens took part in rallies to protest against deteriorating living conditions.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine, and the United States Secretary of State, condemn the mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba and call on the government to respect the universal rights and freedoms of the Cuban people, including the free flow of information to all Cubans," the joint statement, released by the US Department of State, read.

The foreign ministers urged the Cuban government to release the detainees, also calling for freedom of press and full restoration of internet access.

"The international community will not waver in its support of the Cuban people and all those who stand up for the basic freedoms all people deserve," the joint statement read.