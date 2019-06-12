UrduPoint.com
US State Department Appoints Donald Booth As Special Envoy For Sudan - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The State Department has appointed Donald Booth as the special envoy for Sudan, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We at the State Department are pleased to announce that the Department has appointed Donald E. Booth as special envoy on Sudan," Ortagus said.

Booth is a veteran diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Ethiopia, Zambia and Liberia among other posts, according to the State Department website.

Earlier in the day media reported that a new military coup attempt has been thwarted in Sudan, resulting in the detention of at least 68 police officers, media reported on Wednesday. Sudan has been engulfed by protests since December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in price for bread but later took on a new turn as Sudanese citizens began calling for the resignation of the president.

