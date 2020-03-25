UrduPoint.com
US State of New Jersey Reports 4,402 COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New Jersey has risen to 4,402, while 62 people have died, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We've received 736 new positive COVID-19 test results since yesterday, bringing our total to 4,402," Murphy said. "Sadly, we have learned of 18 additional deaths. To date, that means 62 of our fellow New Jerseyans have passed due to COVID-19-related complications."

New Jersey is the second state after neighboring New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country. In New York, 30,811 cases have so far been recorded, with 285 deaths.

