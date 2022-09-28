UrduPoint.com

US Statements On Admissibility Of Strikes On DPR, LPR Approaching Dangerous Line - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:10 AM

US Statements on Admissibility of Strikes on DPR, LPR Approaching Dangerous Line - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States is approaching a dangerous brink when it says Western weapons could be used to make strikes on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

When asked to comment on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that the US does not object to Kiev using Western weapons to attack the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Antonov said: "The sponsors of neo-Nazi criminals are approaching the dangerous line that Russia has repeatedly and clearly warned about. The United States becomes a party to the Ukrainian conflict."

Related Topics

Attack Russia Kherson Donetsk Kiev United States Criminals

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

7 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

7 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

7 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

7 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

7 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.