US Statements on Admissibility of Strikes on DPR, LPR Approaching Dangerous Line - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States is approaching a dangerous brink when it says Western weapons could be used to make strikes on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

When asked to comment on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that the US does not object to Kiev using Western weapons to attack the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Antonov said: "The sponsors of neo-Nazi criminals are approaching the dangerous line that Russia has repeatedly and clearly warned about. The United States becomes a party to the Ukrainian conflict."