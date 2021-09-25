UrduPoint.com

US Still Going After Terrorists Responsible For Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The US military continues to go after those responsible for the August 26 terror attack at the airport in Kabul during the Afghan evacuation operation, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Yes," Kirby said at a press briefing in response to a reporter's question about whether the Pentagon is still going after those responsible for the attack.

The suicide bombing attack, carried about by the Islamic State Khorasan Province terror group (IS-K, banned in Russia), killed 13 American soldiers alongside scores of Afghan civilians.

In a speech shortly after the attack, President Joe Biden vowed that the US would hunt down and bring to justice those who perpetrated the attack. The attack was shortly followed by two heavy drone strikes, one in the Afghan countryside and the other in the capital city Kabul. Although the Pentagon initially said that both strikes killed IS-K members, it later confirmed reports that the Kabul strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

