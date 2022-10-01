US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

The United States will announce a new package of immediate security assistance to Ukraine next week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States will announce a new package of immediate security assistance to Ukraine next week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Earlier this week, we announced a significant new billion-dollar arms package which included 18 new HIMARS for Ukraine as part of our long-term commitment to strengthening Ukraine's armed forces over the years ahead, and we expect to have another announcement of immediate security assistance to announce next week," Sullivan said during a press briefing.