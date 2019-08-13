UrduPoint.com
US To Delay Tariffs On Some Chinese Goods Until December 15 - Trade Representative

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

US to Delay Tariffs on Some Chinese Goods Until December 15 - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States will postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 percent tariffs on some Chinese imports until December 15, the US Trade Representative announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"[A]s part of USTR's public comment and hearing process, it was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15 for certain articles," the statement said. "Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing."

The US Trade Representative said that the 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports previously announced by by President Donald Trump will go into effect on September 1 as scheduled.

Your Thoughts and Comments

