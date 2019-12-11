US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Libya to Negotiating Table - Pompeo

The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday

"We want to work with the Russians to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do for an awfully long time. Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov told me directly yesterday that he's prepared to be part of it, to continue it," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said he reminded Lavrov about the UN arms embargo on Libya when asked about the issue of a US drone reportedly downed in Libya last month by alleged Russian-made air defenses.

"I will leave to the Department of Defense to talk about this specific issue," Pompeo added.

Pompeo also confirmed the United States' commitment to a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Libya.

"Our efforts are very clear. There is a political process, there is no military solution," Pompeo said.

On November 21, the US military said it lost a drone flying over the Libyan capital Tripoli.