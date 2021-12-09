US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 1969 Low - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims came in at 184,000 for last week, the lowest since 1969, as the employment market resumed its dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday

"In the week ending December 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 184,000, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since September 6, 1969 when it was 182,000."