UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 1969 Low - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 1969 Low - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims came in at 184,000 for last week, the lowest since 1969, as the employment market resumed its dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US jobless claims came in at 184,000 for last week, the lowest since 1969, as the employment market resumed its dynamic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

"In the week ending December 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 184,000, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since September 6, 1969 when it was 182,000."

Related Topics

September December Market From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

13 minutes ago
 Shafqat meet Education Minister Maldives in Cairo

Shafqat meet Education Minister Maldives in Cairo

20 seconds ago
 Sacrifices by armed forces make country's defence ..

Sacrifices by armed forces make country's defence impregnable: Sheikh Rashid

21 seconds ago
 Senator Ali Zafar calls on Sri Lankan High Commiss ..

Senator Ali Zafar calls on Sri Lankan High Commissioner for condolences to berea ..

23 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.