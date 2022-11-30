UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes Chinese Students In American Schools, Need Their Talents - Commerce Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 10:52 PM

The United States welcomes Chinese students to attend US universities because of their contribution to American innovation, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States welcomes Chinese students to attend US universities because of their contribution to American innovation, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

"Right now there's over 300,000 students from China studying in the United States," Raimondo said during remarks at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). "We need them, we want them, we want their talents and ideas, and we will continue to welcome Chinese students and immigrants from all countries."

Chinese Americans have been and must continue to be an essential part of the so-called American renewal, Raimondo said.

Raimondo underscored that the United States will need more skilled workers to operate advanced semiconductor manufacturing factories that will be built in the country soon.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. The measure includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

The legislation will create 40,000 jobs in the United States, according to the White House.

