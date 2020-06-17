UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Open 10 Airports For Foreign Airlines From August

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

Uzbekistan to open 10 airports for foreign airlines from August

Uzbekistan will introduce an open-skies regime at 10 airports beginning August 1 to boost foreign tourist arrivals, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan will introduce an open-skies regime at 10 airports beginning August 1 to boost foreign tourist arrivals, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday.

The new regime will allow all foreign airlines to fly from their own countries to Uzbekistan and fly on to a further destination in a third country. The regime is valid for two years and may be extended later depending on conditions at Uzbek airports, the ministry said.

Under the open-skies regime, foreign airlines can perform international passenger flights to designated Uzbek airports without restrictions on the number of flights.

The 10 designated airports are at Karshi, Nukus, Termez, Bukhara, Navoi and Urgench among other sites.

The new rules also include international cargo flights.

The Uzbek government has since last year taken a series of measures to boost tourism. The central Asian country plans to attract more than nine million foreign tourists by 2025, with its tourism industry to be lifted to five percent of gross domestic product from 2.3 percent in 2017.

Related Topics

Navoi Bukhara Nukus Uzbekistan May August 2017 All From Government Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russ ..

2 minutes ago

US Unveils 39 New Syria Sanctions Designations, Ta ..

2 minutes ago

India must not misjudge current border situation, ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt earmarks Rs 20.1 billion in ADP 2020-21 ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.