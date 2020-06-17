Uzbekistan to open 10 airports for foreign airlines from August

Uzbekistan will introduce an open-skies regime at 10 airports beginning August 1 to boost foreign tourist arrivals, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan will introduce an open-skies regime at 10 airports beginning August 1 to boost foreign tourist arrivals, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday.

The new regime will allow all foreign airlines to fly from their own countries to Uzbekistan and fly on to a further destination in a third country. The regime is valid for two years and may be extended later depending on conditions at Uzbek airports, the ministry said.

Under the open-skies regime, foreign airlines can perform international passenger flights to designated Uzbek airports without restrictions on the number of flights.

The 10 designated airports are at Karshi, Nukus, Termez, Bukhara, Navoi and Urgench among other sites.

The new rules also include international cargo flights.

The Uzbek government has since last year taken a series of measures to boost tourism. The central Asian country plans to attract more than nine million foreign tourists by 2025, with its tourism industry to be lifted to five percent of gross domestic product from 2.3 percent in 2017.