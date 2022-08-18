The president of Vanuatu, Nikenike Vurobaravu, on Thursday dissolved the parliament in an alleged attempt to prevent lawmakers from casting a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Bob Loughman, who has been criticizing the legislative body for political instability in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The president of Vanuatu, Nikenike Vurobaravu, on Thursday dissolved the parliament in an alleged attempt to prevent lawmakers from casting a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Bob Loughman, who has been criticizing the legislative body for political instability in the country.

"In exercise of the power conferred on me by Article 28(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Vanuatu, I, His Excellency, Nikenike Vurobaravu President of the Republic of Vanuatu, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, Dissolve Parliament," a presidential decree published on Twitter by Ralph Regenvanu, the leader of Vanuatu's opposition, read.

The president made the decision ahead of a vote of no confidence against the country's prime minister, which was scheduled for Friday, August 19.

In this regard, the majority of parliament members intend to challenge the dissolution in a court, Regenvanu tweeted.

Earlier this month, several of Loughman's supporters in the parliament joined the opposition, leaving him in the minority and issuing a motion of no confidence in his leadership. Vanuatu's prime minister suggested that the step was prompted by his refusal to increase allowances of lawmakers amid the difficult economic situation in the country.

Last Sunday, Loughman requested that Vurobaravu dissolve the parliament due to political instability in the country, Radio New Zealand reported. According to Vanuatu's prime minister, general elections are better for the country than the parliament going through other motions in the remaining 16 months of his tenure.