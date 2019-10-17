UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Constituent Assembly's Head Wants Opposition To Run In 2020 Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

The president of Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, said he hoped that the opposition would run in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The president of Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, said he hoped that the opposition would run in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.

On Thursday, Cabello arrived in Russia to meet with the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, and discuss bilateral relations.

"Next year, there will be elections in Venezuela. These elections should be held in compliance with our constitution and decisions of the parliament and the National Assembly. We hope that Venezuela's opposition will be interested and eventually take part in these elections," Cabello said during the meeting.

He also added that a certain part of the opposition supported the idea of the upcoming elections and was ready for intra-Venezuelan dialogue.

At the same time, he stressed that the pro-US opposition lawmakers had not made a decision yet.

Despite the split, Cabello mentioned the progress in the dialogue with some opposition lawmakers. He said that the sides had reached certain agreements and started to discuss new potential candidates for the National Electoral Council.

In January, the inauguration of re-elected President Nicolas Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly illegally declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.

