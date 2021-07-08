UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen May Appeal EU's $594Mln Antitrust Breach Fine - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Volkswagen May Appeal EU's $594Mln Antitrust Breach Fine - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Volkswagen Group will review and potentially appeal a European Commission ruling issued today that handed the German automobile manufacturer a 502 million euro ($594 million) fine for breaching antitrust rules on technical development, the company said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the commission announced that five car manufacturers (Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche) had agreed to a settlement, after the EU alleged that the firms colluded to avoid competing on technology that would help reduce emissions. The firms were fined a combined $1 billion.

"VW will carefully review today's decision once served and then decide whether to appeal, if necessary. The latter would be possible until mid-September by bringing actions before the European Court in Luxembourg," the statement read.

The European Commission accused the five car firms of exchanging information on AdBlue tanks, which neutralize emissions from diesel engines, and deliberately limiting their effectiveness and preventing the introduction of new technology between 2009 and 2014.

Volkswagen Group said that the European Union's decision was a landmark one, adding that no customers were harmed as a result of the so-called cartel's conduct.

"The Commission is breaking new legal ground with this decision, because it is the first time it has prosecuted technical cooperation as an antitrust violation. It is also imposing fines even though the contents of the talks were never implemented and customers were therefore never harmed," Volkswagen Group said.

Daimler escaped a 727 million euro fine by revealing the existence of the "cartel" to the European Union, the bloc said in a statement.

In 2015, Volkswagen was caught cheating on diesel emissions tests for its vehicles. The company said in 2020 that it has paid an estimated $35 billion in fines to settle the dispute.

Related Topics

Technology German European Union Company Fine Vehicles Car Luxembourg Euro 2015 2020 From Audi BMW Volkswagen Porsche Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

30 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

34 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

41 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

53 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.