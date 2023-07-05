Open Menu

Vucic Says Serbs In Kosovo Facing Greatest Persecution In 15 Years

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Vucic Says Serbs in Kosovo Facing Greatest Persecution in 15 Years

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that the current persecution of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is the greatest in the last 15 years.

Earlier in the day, Vucic met with EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak in Belgrade, who recently called on Pristina to de-escalate and continue the dialogue with Serbia.

"I spoke with Lajcak about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the ways to reduce tensions on the ground and the application of the agreements reached so far. Once again, I pointed out that the Serbian people in Kosovo are subjected to the worst abuse and persecution over the last 15 years and I repeated my demands for their rights and security," Vucic wrote on social media, calling on the international community to become more involved in resolving these issues.

Local Serbs have been protesting for over a month in northern Kosovo and Metohija, demanding that Pristina withdraw Kosovo Albanian police special forces from four northern Serb-populated municipalities, release about 10 of their compatriots detained since late May, and recall the ethnically Albanian mayors from their posts.

Serbia has still not recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, its former province, which it continues to refer to as its Kosovo and Metohija region. A large ethnic Serb community is residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian May From

Recent Stories

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

36 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

49 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

1 hour ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

2 hours ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

3 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World