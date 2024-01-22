Open Menu

WAMY Inaugurates Orphan Center In Senegal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

WAMY inaugurates Orphan Center in Senegal

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) office in Senegal on Monday laid the foundation stone for Al Falah Orphan Center in the Kotnaja village in Senegal.

Director of the office Fathi Eid said that the center, which will serve 6,000 individuals, includes classrooms, housing for teachers and orphans, a kitchen and a warehouse.

It will provide comprehensive services to the beneficiaries.

He added that WAMY will continue to provide care and support to orphans in various countries and help them grow and thrive within their own communities.

Village residents expressed thanks and appreciation to the Saudi leadership and people for their leading humanitarian role.

Related Topics

Assembly World Saudi Senegal Muslim Housing

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

45 minutes ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

3 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

3 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

3 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World