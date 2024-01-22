WAMY Inaugurates Orphan Center In Senegal
January 22, 2024
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) office in Senegal on Monday laid the foundation stone for Al Falah Orphan Center in the Kotnaja village in Senegal.
Director of the office Fathi Eid said that the center, which will serve 6,000 individuals, includes classrooms, housing for teachers and orphans, a kitchen and a warehouse.
It will provide comprehensive services to the beneficiaries.
He added that WAMY will continue to provide care and support to orphans in various countries and help them grow and thrive within their own communities.
Village residents expressed thanks and appreciation to the Saudi leadership and people for their leading humanitarian role.
