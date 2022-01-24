Washington Thinks Military Action in Ukraine Could Come at Any Time - State Department

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The administration of US President Joe Biden believes that Russia could start military action against Ukraine at any moment, despite Moscow's repeated assertions that it is not threatening anyone and is interested in de-escalating the situation around Ukraine.

"Do we believe a Russian invasion is imminent? As President Biden has said, military action by Russia could come at any time," a senior US State Department official said during a Sunday briefing.

According to the official, the US will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine in case the security situation deteriorates, that is why the State Department has issued an updated travel advisory, urging Americans to leave Ukraine now using commercial transportation options, if possible.

Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

