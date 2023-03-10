UrduPoint.com

March 10, 2023

West Close to Discussing Possibility of Sending Allied Troops to Ukraine - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Western countries are very close to seriously discussing the prospect of sending allied troops to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to Orban, the leaders of the Western world are suffering from "war fever" and "sending more and more dangerous weapons to Ukraine," as the sending of fighter jets to Kiev, which used to be "considered taboo," is already on the agenda.

"I think we are very close to suggesting, in all seriousness, that the soldiers of Ukraine's allied countries cross the border and enter the territory of Ukraine," Orban said on Kossuth radio. "The world has never been so close to so that from a local war � after all, it was about Luhansk and Donetsk � a world war would turn out. The likelihood of this is growing from day to day."

Orban said earlier that European countries were "like sleepwalkers on a roof" constantly teetering on the brink of war with Russia.

In fact, an indirect war, he said, is already underway, as the West is supplying ever more lethal weapons to Kiev and may even go as far as sending "peacekeeping troops." According to the speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Laszlo Kover, a number of EU and NATO countries sent Ukraine $60 billion worth of lethal weapons, which made them parties to the conflict.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country's territory. The country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, explained that Budapest sought to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target.

More Stories From World

