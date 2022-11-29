UrduPoint.com

Western Reaction To Russia's Anti-LGBT Bill 'Interference In Internal Affairs' - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Western Reaction to Russia's Anti-LGBT Bill 'Interference in Internal Affairs' - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia considers the reaction by the collective West to its Decree on Traditional Values to be interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

Stepanov was summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry earlier on Monday in connection with the embassy's lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT)-related tweets, which were posted in response to the statement released by a coalition of Western states on Russia's law banning the promotion of LGBT propaganda.

"I said that we perceive the statement on behalf of the Coalition for Equal Rights as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia, as well as an attempt to influence the independent legislative process in a sovereign state," Stepanov said on Monday.

Stepanov emphasized that despite the strong disagreements between Canada and Russia, the two countries have agreed to maintain diplomatic contact and channels of communication.

"We agreed not to agree yet, but to maintain diplomatic contact and channels of diplomatic communication because in times of crisis this is important despite deep differences and even chasms between our views on what is happening," Stepanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Canada

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

3 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

4 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

4 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

4 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.