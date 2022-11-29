WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia considers the reaction by the collective West to its Decree on Traditional Values to be interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

Stepanov was summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry earlier on Monday in connection with the embassy's lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT)-related tweets, which were posted in response to the statement released by a coalition of Western states on Russia's law banning the promotion of LGBT propaganda.

"I said that we perceive the statement on behalf of the Coalition for Equal Rights as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia, as well as an attempt to influence the independent legislative process in a sovereign state," Stepanov said on Monday.

Stepanov emphasized that despite the strong disagreements between Canada and Russia, the two countries have agreed to maintain diplomatic contact and channels of communication.

"We agreed not to agree yet, but to maintain diplomatic contact and channels of diplomatic communication because in times of crisis this is important despite deep differences and even chasms between our views on what is happening," Stepanov said.