White House Allocates Over $300Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

January 11, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States has allocated another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing the total of Washington's assistance to the country to $782 million since October 2021, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.

The US has also announced sending one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX to Afghanistan, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.

