White House Says Nothing to Announce About Potential Biden, Putin Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The White House does not have anything to announce on a potential call between new US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I don't have any plans to read out for you in terms of a call with President Putin," Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.