BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who are expected to arrive in China's Wuhan later in the week will need to self-isolate in compliance with the country's COVID-19 regulations before they can start their research on the origin of the coronavirus, China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

"An international expert group of the WHO will arrive in Wuhan on January 14. In accordance, with the state measures on the prevention of the pandemic, the WHO international expert group will exercise necessary quarantine," spokesman Mi Feng said at a press conference.

The spokesman stressed that the WHO should carry out the research not only in China, but also in other countries.

"The origin of COVID-19 is a scientific issue, the WHO should conduct the same research in other countries and regions.

The Chinese side will continue to closely cooperate with the WHO and international experts on this issue," Mi said.

During the two-week self-isolation, the WHO experts will communicate with the Chinese counterparts via video conference.

The coronavirus was first detected in China's eastern city of Wuhan in late December, with initial reports linking the first cases to a local wet market.

The WHO already sent missions to China in February and July of last year. This upcoming mission is larger in size and includes experts from Russia, Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.