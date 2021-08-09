UrduPoint.com

Wildfire Near Dalaman Airport In Turkey Extinguished - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Wildfire Near Dalaman Airport in Turkey Extinguished - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) A wildfire has been extinguished near Dalaman airport in Turkey's south-west, the country's transport minister, Adil Karaismailoglu, said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish forestry department reported that firefighters and special aviation were trying to take control of a forest fire in the area of Dalaman airport.

"The fire in the immediate vicinity of the Dalaman airport was quickly extinguished, the airport did not stop its operation," Karaismailoglu told a briefing.

Presidential administration spokesman Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday that, over the past 12 days, 239 fires in 47 provinces have been taken under control or extinguished, and five forest fires in the south of the country were still burning.

In late July, massive fires erupted in over 40 Turkish provinces, including those on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, claiming lives of eight people and injuring 864 others.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey July Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

3 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

3 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

5 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

5 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

6 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.