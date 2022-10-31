Scores of workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China have fled after a Covid-19 surge shut down production and saw operator Foxconn lock down the facility

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Scores of workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China have fled after a Covid-19 surge shut down production and saw operator Foxconn lock down the facility.

The Taiwanese tech giant's plant in Zhengzhou has been hit by a mass outbreak, with the company saying it is testing employees daily and keeping them in a closed loop.

Videos circulating on social media over the weekend appeared to show Foxconn employees fleeing the company's campus in Zhengzhou and returning to their hometowns on foot, in a bid to avoid Covid travel restrictions.

In one of the videos, people lift suitcases as they climb up a hillside, while another shows people sitting with their luggage by the side of a road as a person in a hazmat suit sprays what appears to be disinfectant at them.

Local governments in the area surrounding the city issued notices asking Foxconn workers to register with authorities if they returned home and to complete several days of quarantine upon arrival.