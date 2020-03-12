UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Heritage Grottoes Online Tour Launched For Stay-at-home Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

World heritage grottoes online tour launched for stay-at-home visitors

Sitting at home, Wang Nan, a Dunhuang culture enthusiast in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, paid her first visit to the Mogao Grottoes via her smartphone

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sitting at home, Wang Nan, a Dunhuang culture enthusiast in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, paid her first visit to the Mogao Grottoes via her smartphone.

"I was deeply touched by the breathtaking cultural relics, and I can chat with other visitors on the online tour. This is quite different from field tour," Wang said.

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, many Chinese scenic spots have been closed to avoid public gathering and reduce cross infections. Instead, they provide a satisfactory online touring experience for the country's vast number of stay-at-home visitors.

The Dunhuang Academy, which administers the Mogao Grottoes, in northwest China's Gansu Province, has been offering online exhibitions on various platforms, including its official website, social media platform WeChat, and video-sharing app Douyin, also known as TikTok.

The online grottoes touring programs on WeChat and media tool QQ attracted 5 million views in the first 10 days since their launch on Feb. 20, while short videos uploaded by the academy on Douyin has obtained more than 50,000 likes since Feb. 18.

By visiting the website "Digital Dunhuang," visitors can be immersed in the images of more than 4,430 square meters of murals across 30 caves. In early February, the mobile phone version of "Digital Dunhuang" was also launched.

The Mogao Grottoes are home to collections of Buddhist artwork -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

It was first constructed in 366 A.D. For more than 1,000 years, it was a popular marketplace, travelers' stop, and a religious shrine on the ancient Silk Road.

Related Topics

Mobile China Social Media Visit Dunhuang Qingdao Nan February Media From Million Silk Road Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

4 minutes ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

5 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

5 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.