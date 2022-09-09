World Mourns Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Global leaders and prominent public figures have been expressing their sincere condolences over the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II in a widespread outpourings of reminiscences about her grace, kindness, wisdom and indispensable contribution to the development of international relations and human history since her demise on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Global leaders and prominent public figures have been expressing their sincere condolences over the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II in a widespread outpourings of reminiscences about her grace, kindness, wisdom and indispensable contribution to the development of international relations and human history since her demise on Thursday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Countries of the Commonwealth also expressed condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, noting her indispensable role in the world history.

"Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service. Her Majesty's reign spanned so many decades - a period when we came into our own as a confident, diverse, and forward-looking country. It is her wisdom, compassion, and warmth that we will always remember and cherish," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked the deceased queen for her "devotion to duty, faith and family" and said that Australians would always honor her affection to the country, as well as her grace and kindness.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed belief that Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered as "a stalwart of our times."

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," Modi said in a tweet.

He also recalled that during one of the meetings the queen had showed him a handkerchief that Indian political and social activist Mahatma Gandhi, who headed the movement for India's independence from the United Kingdom, had gifted her on her wedding. According to Modi, he will "always cherish that gesture."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the queen's record reign of 70 years was an irrefutable proof of her commitment to the whole world.

"People throughout the world will be feeling an acute sense of loss at this time and New Zealanders most certainly share that grief. The Queen was a much respected constant through unprecedented global change," Ardern added in a statement.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the queen had been an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who had lived a remarkable life. He also joined other global leaders in their belief that the monarch's life and legacy would be fondly remembered by many people around the world.

The Spanish Royal Family, in turn, sent a telegram to the son of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, offering him and the British people its "most heartfelt condolences."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades," the telegram read.

Saudi Arabia also expressed its "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the people and the government of the UK, noting the enormous contribution that Queen Elizabeth II had made to the history of mankind.

"Her Majesty was an example of wisdom, love and peace.

The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a telegram of condolences to King Charles III, saying that Queen Elisabeth II had been a true inspiration for people all around the world.

"Under her wise stewardship, graciousness and inspiring guidance, the United Kingdom has been consistently progressing towards yet more stable, diverse and prosperous society, while being a frontrunner in promoting international security and sustainable development. I am convinced that her remarkable integrity, dignity and incredible achievements will continue inspiring millions of people around the world, and her tremendous legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the younger generations," Tokayev wrote in his telegram.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis recalled the queen's "remarkable commitment" to the public service and said that her 70-year reign had shaped modern history and was "an exceptional symbol of loyalty."

Montenegro also joined other countries in saying that the monarch's personality and deeds had made an impression on millions of people around the world who deeply respected her.

"Montenegro shares sorrow and pain for the passing of Queen Elisabeth II, whose several-decades-long reign remains one of the most valuable parts of the world historic heritage," Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic wrote on Twitter.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his sympathy to the British Royal Family, the government and the people of the UK and stressed that the queen's death was a huge loss for the whole international community.

"The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who led the United Kingdom amid a rapidly changing global situation, is a great loss not only to the people of the United Kingdom but also to the international community. Japan's thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the people overcome this deepest sadness. I respectfully express my sincere condolences," Kishida said in a statement.

Among the leaders who sent their profound condolences to King Charles III over the death of his mother are Pope Francis, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The most important events of the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her people, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss," the Russian leader was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia also joined Putin in expressing his sympathy to the British Royal Family and noted the personal impression Queen Elizabeth II had made on him during her visit to Russia in 1994.

"I happened to know the late Queen personally and had contact with her during my visit to the UK. I can say that she was a very open, sociable, sensitive person, who was a model of deep intellect and of the highest culture," the patriarch's letter read.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96 surrounded by her family. The queen's eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.