Open Menu

World's Largest Chinese Telescope Spots Over 900 Rotating Neutron Stars

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars

China’s Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 900 new pulsars, or rotating neutron stars, since its launch in 2016, state media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China’s Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 900 new pulsars, or rotating neutron stars, since its launch in 2016, state media reported on Wednesday.

The pulsars, identified by the 500-meter telescope, included over 120 binary pulsars, more than 170 millisecond pulsars, and 80 faint and intermittent pulsars, Beijing-based Xinhua news reported, citing Han Jinlin, a scientist with the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

Pulsars, or fast-spinning neutron stars, originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions.

Over the past 50-plus years since the discovery of the first pulsar, less than 3,000 pulsars were discovered worldwide, and the number of new pulsars discovered by FAST is more than three times the total number of pulsars found by foreign telescopes during the same period, according to Han.

Believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope, FAST is located in a deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

It started formal operation in January 2020.

Related Topics

World China Same January 2016 2020 National University Media From Depression

Recent Stories

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks open higher

3 minutes ago
 PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers ..

PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP

2 minutes ago
 New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish Pre ..

New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

3 minutes ago
 Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manag ..

Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson

3 minutes ago
Security measures tightens in Sukkur

Security measures tightens in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

7 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, ..

Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl

7 minutes ago
 Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, ..

Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..

7 minutes ago
 Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

2 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World