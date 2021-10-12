UrduPoint.com

World's Oldest White Rhino Dies In Italian Zoo Aged 54

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

Toby, the world's oldest white rhino, has died at the age of 54 in a zoo in northern Italy, a spokeswoman for the establishment said Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Toby, the world's oldest white rhino, has died at the age of 54 in a zoo in northern Italy, a spokeswoman for the establishment said Tuesday.

"Nonno Toby" (Grandpa Toby) passed away on October 6, Elisa Livia Pennacchioni of the Parco Natura Viva, a zoo near the northern city of Verona, told AFP.

"He collapsed on the floor on the way back to his nighttime shelter, and after about half an hour, his heart stopped," she said.

Toby will be embalmed and put on display at the MuSe science museum in Trento, where he will join Blanco, a white lion from the zoo who died five years ago, Pennacchioni said.

White rhinos normally live up to 40 years when held in captivity, and up to 30 years in the wild, she said.

Toby's death, which follows the passing of his female partner Sugar in 2012, leaves the Parco Natura Viva with one remaining white rhino: Benno, aged 39.

Toby was a southern white rhino -- only one of five rhino species that are not considered endangered, with an estimated population of around 18,000, according to the WWF.

However, there are only two examples left of the northern white rhino subspecies who live in Kenya, which are watched round-the-clock by armed guards, the environmental group says.

Related Topics

World Died Trento Verona Italy Kenya October From

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Not Ruling Out Further Escalation ..

Russia's Ryabkov Not Ruling Out Further Escalation in Relations With US

38 seconds ago
 Dubai Courts launches &#039;Digital Litigation Pro ..

Dubai Courts launches &#039;Digital Litigation Programme&#039; at Expo 2020 Duba ..

16 minutes ago
 Putin Unable to Take Part in G20 Conference on Afg ..

Putin Unable to Take Part in G20 Conference on Afghanistan - Kremlin

40 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says CICA Asia Forum Can Contribute to UN W ..

Lavrov Says CICA Asia Forum Can Contribute to UN Work on Data Security

41 seconds ago
 Country records bumper sugarcane crop this year: J ..

Country records bumper sugarcane crop this year: Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

45 seconds ago
 SAA staff on strike three weeks after flights resu ..

SAA staff on strike three weeks after flights resume

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.